Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,801 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $14.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $578.72. 1,243,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,598. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.74. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

