Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VYM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,895. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

