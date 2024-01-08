Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.04. 1,036,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,083. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

