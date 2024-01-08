Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $598.89. The company had a trading volume of 825,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.22 and a 12-month high of $631.07. The company has a market capitalization of $167.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.