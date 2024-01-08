Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

HON stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,231. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

