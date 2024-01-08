Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 44,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,501,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,444,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $65.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

