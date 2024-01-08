Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $554,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 197,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 175,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,934,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

