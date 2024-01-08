Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.18. 3,142,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

