Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 242 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $11.58 on Monday, reaching $542.81. 1,240,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,603. The firm has a market cap of $209.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

