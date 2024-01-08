Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 660 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $2,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.16. 188,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,633. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $260.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

