Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.90.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.7 %
ITW traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.22. 679,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,350. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
