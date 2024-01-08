Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,140 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after buying an additional 364,932 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,001,000 after buying an additional 444,018 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $56.17. 1,642,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

