Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 3,680 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.09. 284,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,054. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.