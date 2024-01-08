Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 500 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CME Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in CME Group by 104.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 74.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CME traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,219. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.93 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

