DZ Bank Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Sell

DZ Bank cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $189.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

