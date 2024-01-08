Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 20,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Ecolab by 27.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 37,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.18. 102,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,846. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $201.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.66.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

