Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.55.

Get Edison International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EIX opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.