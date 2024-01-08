Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,001,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,776,000 after buying an additional 362,152 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 149,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

