Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$31.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.17.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

TSE:EFN opened at C$22.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.56. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$22.37. The stock has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of C$333.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$324.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4394237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total transaction of C$167,826.62. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,156. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.