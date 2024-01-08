Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 126,948 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 929,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,948 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 915,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 687.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 415,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,239,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,359,000 after buying an additional 392,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Utz Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. 675,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

