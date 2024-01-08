Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,387 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.30% of Haemonetics worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 305,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of HAE stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.40. 214,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $95.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAE

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.