Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group makes up 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.36% of TransMedics Group worth $24,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $1,128,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,122 shares of company stock worth $3,131,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $4.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.46. 297,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,340. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.