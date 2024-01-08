Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,629 shares during the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group makes up about 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.58% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $22,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

MEG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 64,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,817. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

