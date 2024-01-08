Emerald Advisers LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,895 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.64% of First Advantage worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,478,000 after buying an additional 446,589 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 7.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 424,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,998,000 after acquiring an additional 437,429 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First Advantage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Advantage by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,659. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. First Advantage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $200.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

