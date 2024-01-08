Emerald Advisers LLC Has $20.68 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1,664.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $986,973.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

