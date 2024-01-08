Emerald Advisers LLC Has $28.75 Million Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,811,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,609 shares during the quarter. ImmunoGen makes up approximately 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $28,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,261,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,141. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,799 shares of company stock worth $14,683,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

