Emerald Advisers LLC Has $42.65 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up about 2.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Chart Industries worth $42,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 645.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

GTLS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.84. 370,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,959. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.15. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

