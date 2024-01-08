Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,448 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.62% of FormFactor worth $16,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $218,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 814,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 241,735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 304.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 336,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,886 shares of company stock worth $1,504,441. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Stock Up 2.7 %

FORM stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.66. 168,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,303. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.34 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

