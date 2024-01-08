Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 795,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,677 shares during the quarter. Tenable accounts for about 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $35,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenable Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.85. 329,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB
Insider Activity at Tenable
In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,731.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,668 shares of company stock worth $1,377,367. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
