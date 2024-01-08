Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 270,855 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,927,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 270,855 shares during the period. NeoGenomics makes up 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $23,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEO. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 446,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,986. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.