Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 30,636 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,636 shares during the quarter. LivaNova accounts for 1.6% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.16% of LivaNova worth $32,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LivaNova by 699.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,369,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,703,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.80. 288,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,764. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.40 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.