Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 73,185 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,185 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 122.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 662,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 365,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 188,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,181,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Up 1.3 %

AMRC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.06. 147,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,023. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ameresco

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at $17,930,134.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.