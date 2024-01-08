Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,447 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.69% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $17,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 127.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 390.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,103,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,604,032.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

RARE stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 644,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,817. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.36 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

