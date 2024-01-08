Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,842 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.54% of Forward Air worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 46.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 86.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Forward Air Price Performance

NASDAQ FWRD traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $64.22. 141,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,523. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

