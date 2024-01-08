Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,763 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $18,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after acquiring an additional 430,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,966,000 after buying an additional 611,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after buying an additional 1,424,810 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Replimune Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 620,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after buying an additional 89,618 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.03. 1,358,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,430. The company has a market capitalization of $533.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

