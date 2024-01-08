Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 206,596 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206,596 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.60% of Model N worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Model N by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

Get Model N alerts:

Insider Activity at Model N

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $148,211.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Model N

Model N Stock Up 4.9 %

Model N stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,850. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.