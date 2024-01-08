Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 304,393 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,393 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.58% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $382,474. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

