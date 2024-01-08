Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 349 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $16,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 522,286 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after buying an additional 478,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,075,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 260,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,553. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.