Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 35,573 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,573 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Everi worth $14,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,863,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at $17,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,563,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,901,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,140,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Everi Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 363,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,618. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $945.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.