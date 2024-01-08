Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 74,292 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,292 shares during the period. Cactus accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.65% of Cactus worth $25,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cactus by 3.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cactus by 6.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cactus by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE:WHD traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $41.73. 349,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,823. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

