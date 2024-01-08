Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,541,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.04. 321,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,715. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $158.50. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTO. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

