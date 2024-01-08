Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs makes up 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Churchill Downs worth $38,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $128.22. 163,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average is $122.42. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. Capital One Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

