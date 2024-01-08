Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,771 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,366,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 543,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 381,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,608. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EDR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDR. TD Cowen began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

