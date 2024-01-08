Energi Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $8.72 million and $197,397.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00075885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00029874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00021307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,751,603 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

