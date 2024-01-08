Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $115.39

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $115.39, but opened at $119.44. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $116.40, with a volume of 981,269 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.77.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

