Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report) fell 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 133,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 103,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

