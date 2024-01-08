Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.980-2.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.510-0.540 EPS.

Envestnet Stock Up 2.5 %

Envestnet stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $49.50. 135,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,557. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Envestnet by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 395,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 103.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250,371 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 190,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,189,000 after purchasing an additional 127,666 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

