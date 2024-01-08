EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $339.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $339.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.31.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $288.85 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $385.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.03 and its 200 day moving average is $250.74. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.