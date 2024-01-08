EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 127,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,192. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

