Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

ETD traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 88,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,843. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

